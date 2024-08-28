Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anyone can struggle with their mental health or experience thoughts of suicide. Learn about prevention, care, and recovery in this animated video series from Alaska Public Media. Created with the Alaska Mental Health Trust, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Anchorage, Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Alaska Children’s Trust, Veteran Affairs-Anchorage, and the Anchorage School District.

There's Hope. There's Help.
Identifying and Addressing Teen Depression
You are not alone, and your feelings of anger, guilt, or confusion are normal.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:00
There's Hope. There's Help.
Helping Those Impacted by Suicide
Watching someone struggling with loss can make you feel helpless. But talking can help.
Episode: S1 E2 | 0:40
There's Hope. There's Help.
Combating Loneliness
Irritability, low energy, and isolation are signs that your teenager might be depressed.
Episode: S1 E7 | 0:45

 
 
Mental health challenges come in many forms, from all walks of life. Below are printable resources to help you or someone you care about that might be facing a mental health need.

There's Hope. There's Help.
Make the Connection: Veterans
For veterans, dealing with depression or PTSD can feel especially isolating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 0:45
There's Hope. There's Help.
Helping Someone Who’s Bullied
A person being bullied is at risk of other dangers, like depression or suicide. How you can help.
Episode: S1 E5 | 0:45
There's Hope. There's Help.
How to Talk About Suicide
It can be can be scary to think someone you know might have thoughts about suicide.
Episode: S1 E4 | 0:45
There's Hope. There's Help.
988 Lifeline
The U.S. has launched the new 9-8-8 Lifeline, a connection to critical and compassionate support.
Episode: S1 E11 | 0:45
There's Hope. There's Help.
When You’ve Lost Someone to Suicide
It's okay if your feelings of sadness, or anxiety have begun to interfere with your daily life.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:00
There's Hope. There's Help.
Combating Loneliness
Irritability, low energy, and isolation are signs that your teenager might be depressed.
Episode: S1 E7 | 0:45
There's Hope. There's Help.
Normalizing Mental Health
We all need support at certain times.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:00
There's Hope. There's Help.
Creating Your Circle of Care
If you’re struggling with your mental health, just admitting it can put you on a path toward help.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:00
There's Hope. There's Help.
Getting Started: Veterans
Adjusting to big life moments can be overwhelming, especially if you are a veteran.
Episode: S1 E3 | 0:45