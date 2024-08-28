There's Hope. There's Help.

Mental health challenges come in many forms, from all walks of life. Below are printable resources to help you or someone you care about that might be facing a mental health need.
For veterans, dealing with depression or PTSD can feel especially isolating.
A person being bullied is at risk of other dangers, like depression or suicide. How you can help.
It can be can be scary to think someone you know might have thoughts about suicide.
The U.S. has launched the new 9-8-8 Lifeline, a connection to critical and compassionate support.
It's okay if your feelings of sadness, or anxiety have begun to interfere with your daily life.
You are not alone, and your feelings of anger, guilt, or confusion are normal.
Irritability, low energy, and isolation are signs that your teenager might be depressed.
We all need support at certain times.
If you’re struggling with your mental health, just admitting it can put you on a path toward help.
Adjusting to big life moments can be overwhelming, especially if you are a veteran.