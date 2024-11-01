Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Alaska Public Media. She covers the state’s congressional delegation, public lands and resource development policy from the nation’s capital, and also from Anchorage. She has worked at Alaska Public Media since 2013.

She previously worked at the Anchorage Daily News and started her career at the Homer News. She’s a graduate of West Anchorage High School and the University of Washington. She has a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri.

In addition to her news stories, Liz writes a fortnightly newsletter called Alaska At-Large.

Outside of work, Liz is an avid baker of bread. She likes to hike and ski, explore historical sites around D.C. and tend her little house in Anchorage.

Reach Liz at lruskin@alaskapublic.org.

