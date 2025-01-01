Kirsten DobrothAlaska Desk Managing Editor
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. She previously covered Alaska's fisheries for the seafood industry trade publication Undercurrent News. Before that she was the news director at KMXT in Kodiak, where she still lives. She got her public radio start at Aspen Public Radio in Colorado.
Reach Kirsten at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
-
A local food hub has spouted Port Lions on Kodiak Island, bringing with it increased food security. The archipelago is now home to six community and…
-
NOAA Fisheries announced its National Seafood Strategy on Wednesday. It's the first one aimed at addressing the commercial fishing industry's needs.
-
Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development data suggests food prices in Kodiak could be the highest in the country.
-
DriX, a new marine drone, is being tested out this summer to help survey fish populations in the waters off Alaska’s coast.
-
A small plane crashed near the village of Old Harbor – on the southeast side of Kodiak Island – on Sunday afternoon, leaving two people dead.
-
Alaska's congresswoman likes the permitting reform section, which many of her Democratic colleagues abhor.
-
Programs aimed at cleaning up marine debris in Alaska are getting a funding boost from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
-
A sweeping 180-page report details a variety of safety concerns at the Valdez Marine Terminal, many of them reported by employees.
-
Fredrick Fangonilo was arrested and charged Wednesday with third-degree sexual assault in the March 2022 incident.
-
One gardener’s ambitious plan to plant half a million carrots is growing Kodiak’s local food movementYou could say Dave Jackson is Kodiak’s carrot kingpin.