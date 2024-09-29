-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
This page features the entire reading of Chapter 4: Statehood and the Cold War, performed by Cal Williams.
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These recordings were made possible by the NAACP.
-
Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These…
-
This page features the full reading of the introduction, written and performed by Ian C. Hartman. You will also find an excerpt of the introduction that aired on KSKA on February 14th, 2022.
-
This page features the full reading of the forward, written and performed by Ed Wesley. You will also find an excerpt of the forward that aired on KSKA on February 7th, 2022.