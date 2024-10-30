Outdoor Explorer
Outdoor Explorer invites listeners to step outside into Alaska. Discover a new trail or fishing hole, learn what to pack, when to go, and most importantly how to stay safe. Learn about life-long fitness and get inspired to go outside in the backcountry from the people who know the land best – outdoor guides, park rangers, coaches, authors, artists, lodge owners, bush pilots, educators and you, the explorer.
Contact us: bork@alaskapublic.org
Listen to Outdoor Explorer on KSKA FM 91.1 in Anchorage, AK.
Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Ways To Subscribe
Max is known for combining outdoor filmmaking and watercolor art. His most recent film was shown at the Banff Film Festival.
Sarah Poynter was a cast member on the recent season of the History Channel wilderness survival show "Alone."
Meet Vince Ledvina, an aurora chaser and Space Physics PhD student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Over the past 60 years, Congress has designated millions of acres as Wilderness, including over 57 million acres in Alaska.
The Becoming an Outdoors Woman program provides a fun, friendly environment where students can learn new skills.
Hear the history and definitions of risk, how our risk tolerance evolves with age and experience and how it can affect group dynamics.
Hear about the history, the process of building the trail and hiking tips from the people who made it happen.
Host Amy Bushatz talks with fair historians, outdoor enthusiasts, pumpkin growers and more.
In August, two women swam from Point MacKenzie to the Anchorage Small Boat Harbor, becoming the first to do so without wetsuits.
As Autumn descends upon Alaska, Outdoor Explorer is taking a moment to look back at the year so far.