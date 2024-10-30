Alaska Economic Report
Alaska Economic Report is a weekly look at the trends, policies and issues that impact your wallet in Alaska. From local businesses, to fiscal policy to big industries like fishing, tourism and oil & gas, we cover the high-stakes economic issues that matter to Alaskans all over the state.
The study doesn’t promote EVs, but aims to better understand their usage in rural Alaska and clarify misconceptions about them.
If it’s built, the full pipeline project would move natural gas from the North Slope to Nikiski, where it'd be prepared for shipment overseas.
The independent power producer behind some of Alaska’s biggest solar farms is planning its largest plant yet in Nikiski.
Jared Reynolds says the state’s biggest economic challenges are infrastructure and a lack of affordable housing.
Alaska’s largest city is facing a significant housing crunch. At least one expert wants to get creative to solve the problem.
Fishermen like Cole Hockema would normally be out on the water until early November, when the Gulf of Alaska’s pollock B season typically closes. But this fall season ended just three weeks into fishing.
Alaska businesses are divided over a ballot measure that would raise minimum wage and mandate sick leaveBallot Measure One would raise the minimum wage and allow workers to accrue sick leave. Many business owners say it makes sense, while others believe it’ll drive up high operating costs even further.
2023 in particular marked one of the worst years for commercial fishermen in modern history.
The Petersburg Indian Association is paying for it with money from the federal Tribal Transportation Program.
The dividend landed in bank accounts across the state Oct. 3. The total amount includes a normal dividend of $1,403.83 plus a $298.17 energy relief payment.