Ian Dickson

Ian first came to Alaska in 2003, by bicycle. After earning a master’s degree in English at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, he worked for a long time at the Alaska Earthquake Center, building and fixing seismic stations around the state.

Journalism came later in life. Before joining the Alaska Desk, he worked for several years as an editor at KTOO in Juneau.

Reach Ian at idickson@alaskapublic.org or 720-419-7078.