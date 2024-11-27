Chris Klint

Chris KlintWeb Producer/Breaking News Reporter
Chris is a lifelong Alaskan with a lifelong interest in news, graduating from the University of Alaska Anchorage with a journalism degree.
He covered breaking news at KTUU, the Alaska Dispatch News and KSKA for nearly a decade before joining Alaska Public Media.
When he’s off the clock he enjoys visiting new Anchorage restaurants, watching vintage films and building the occasional LEGO set.
Reach Chris at cklint@alaskapublic.org.
