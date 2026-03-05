Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
a jackup rig in the water
Nathaniel Herz
/
Alaska Public Media
'Big, Beautiful' auction for drilling rights in Cook Inlet is a bust
Liz Ruskin
No bids in the first of six mandated oil and gas lease sales in the federal waters of Cook Inlet.
KTOO reporter Clarise Larson and her dog, Bloon, in front of the Mendenhall Glacier in February 2023.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
Skijoring is an exhilarating way to spend time with your dog. Here are 4 tips to get started.
Clarise Larson
The facade of the Alaska State Capitol stands in Juneau on March 4, 2026.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Alaska lawmakers consider another increase to per-student public school funding
Eric Stone
