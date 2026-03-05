No bids in the first of six mandated oil and gas lease sales in the federal waters of Cook Inlet.
Latest News & Local Programs
-
There's "no question" the president should've asked Congress first, she said, but ending combat now doesn't help.
-
Parents and students are expected to flood Mat-Su public meetings this week to protest proposed school funding cuts.
-
Rural Alaska districts are especially reliant on international teachers to keep instructors in their classrooms.
-
The plane was en route to Bethel with five passengers on board when the door became unlatched and fell off.
-
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday in the first primaries of the midterm election season. The latest results from Texas and North Carolina.
-
Alaska lawmakers urge fiscal caution as war in the Middle East pushes oil prices higher.
-
Senate Democrats cite muddled goals. Sullivan tells them to “wake up” to Tehran’s hostilities.
-
A short-term increase in oil prices could help reduce the state's draw on savings, but lawmakers say they're not counting on higher prices in the long term.
-
Alaska Public Media celebrates Lori Townsend, Evelyn Abello, and Dr. Anne Zink as 2026 Anchorage ATHENA Society honorees.
-
Some carvers worked through the final night to bring their visions to life during the annual Fur Rondy festival.
Thanks to our sponsors
More from AKPM
Take a trip up north with these local stories from Alaska Public Media.
More from AKPM
Join Alaska Public Media at 907 Alehouse and Grille in Anchorage for a free trivia night — meet reporters, grab a drink and a bite and test your Alaska knowledge.
Your weekly guide to the best events and happenings around town.
—