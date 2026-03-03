Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska lawmakers urge fiscal caution as war in the Middle East pushes oil prices higher, and Anchorage voters will decide on two ballot initiatives aimed at supporting the local school district.

Plus, snowshoers on Team Alaska get ready for this year's Arctic Winter Games.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

Evan Erickson in Bethel

and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.