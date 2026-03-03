Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska lawmakers urge fiscal caution as war in the Middle East pushes oil prices higher, and Anchorage voters will decide on two ballot initiatives aimed at supporting the local school district.
Plus, snowshoers on Team Alaska get ready for this year's Arctic Winter Games.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.