alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKST
Sen. Lyman Hoffman, a Bethel Democrat, speaks during a news conference alongside Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican, on March 3, 2026.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska lawmakers urge fiscal caution as war in the Middle East pushes oil prices higher, and Anchorage voters will decide on two ballot initiatives aimed at supporting the local school district.

Plus, snowshoers on Team Alaska get ready for this year's Arctic Winter Games.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
