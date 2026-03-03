Alaska Public Media Celebrates 2026 Anchorage ATHENA Society Inductees

The Anchorage ATHENA Society has announced its inductees to the Class of 2026, recognizing eleven women and this year’s Leadership Award recipient for their outstanding leadership and service to Alaska.

Congratulations to all inductees, including the following public media champions with deep ties to Alaska Public Media: Lori Townsend, Evelyn Abello, and Dr. Anne Zink, who has received the Society’s highest honor — the 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award.

Lori Townsend

As Chief Editor and Senior Vice President of News at Alaska Public Media, Lori Townsend has helped shape thoughtful, in-depth journalism that serves communities across the state. A respected newsroom leader and longtime journalist, Lori’s work reflects a deep commitment to integrity, collaboration, and public service.

Her induction into the Anchorage ATHENA Society recognizes not only her professional excellence but also her mentorship and dedication to elevating voices across Alaska.

Evelyn Abello

Evelyn Abello, Board Chair of Alaska Public Media, is widely known for her steady, strategic leadership and her longstanding commitment to civic engagement. In addition to guiding Alaska Public Media’s Board of Directors, she serves as the Philippine Honorary Consul in Alaska, strengthening international and community connections throughout the state.

Her induction reflects decades of service and leadership rooted in inclusion, advocacy, and support for Alaska’s diverse communities.

Dr. Anne Zink — 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient

Dr. Anne Zink, host of Line One, has been named the recipient of the 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award — the Society’s highest individual honor.

The ATHENA Leadership Award recognizes a leader who exemplifies professional excellence, extraordinary community service, and a sustained commitment to mentoring and advancing women in leadership. Dr. Zink’s selection highlights her profound impact on public health in Alaska and her ongoing dedication to ensuring Alaskans have access to trusted, accessible health information.

Through Line One, she continues to guide meaningful conversations that empower listeners to better understand complex medical issues and make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

The Anchorage ATHENA Society, a program of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, honors women who demonstrate professional excellence, community leadership, and a commitment to supporting other women. Inductees are celebrated annually at the Anchorage ATHENA Society luncheon, which will take place Monday, March 16, 2026, at the Hotel Captain Cook. Tickets and table sponsorships are available through the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce at anchoragechamber.org .

We are proud to see these outstanding leaders recognized and grateful for the ways they continue to strengthen Alaska’s civic and media landscape.