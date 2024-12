Talk of Alaska

Tuesdays at 10 a.m. (LIVE) repeating at 8 p.m. Alaska’s only statewide call-in forum for discussing the issues impacting life on the Last Frontier. Politics, science, culture and current events are covered by hosts from the Alaska Public Media news team along with guests and callers. Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.