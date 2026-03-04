Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Mental health for breakup season | Line One

By Dr. Monique Andrews
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
Ice coats a tree branch
Ice coats a tree branch in Fairbanks on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (National Weather Service)

Spring in Alaska brings more light and milder weather. For some people, that seasonal shift brings energy and relief. For others, it brings agitation, insomnia, anxiety, mood swings, and for some even suicidal thoughts. This Line One explores how Alaskans can weather ‘break up’ season and its mental health challenges.

Host: Dr. Monique Andrews

Guests:

  • Dr. Diane Droutman, associate professor of nursing at Alaska Pacific University
  • Dr. Marybeth Goodman, director of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health

Resources:

Line One
Dr. Monique Andrews
Dr. Andrews is Line One: Your Health Connection Host at Alaska Public Media.
See stories by Dr. Monique Andrews
Latest Episodes