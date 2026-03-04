Mental health for breakup season | Line One

Spring in Alaska brings more light and milder weather. For some people, that seasonal shift brings energy and relief. For others, it brings agitation, insomnia, anxiety, mood swings, and for some even suicidal thoughts. This Line One explores how Alaskans can weather ‘break up’ season and its mental health challenges.

Host: Dr. Monique Andrews

Guests:



Dr. Diane Droutman, associate professor of nursing at Alaska Pacific University

Dr. Marybeth Goodman, director of The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health

Resources:

