Alaska Legislature

-
Opponents say the proposal would have limited public access to legislators and the business of government.
-
Over the next several months, there’ll be lots of back-and-forth with legislators before they pass their own version.
-
Board chair Jason Brune said the raise comes after Mitchell got high marks on an annual performance evaluation.
-
Education and energy top the governor's list of legislative priorities, he told reporters ahead of his annual holiday open house.
-
That means the Democrat-heavy bipartisan majority caucus will have no wiggle room on contentious votes.
-
Second-place candidate Steve Menard requested the recount and says he’s “just doing due diligence” in the closely contested race.
-
The Alaska Republican Party requested the recount, which is being performed at the state’s expense because of the close final margin.
-
With six members, the conservative minority would be guaranteed seats on legislative committees and be able to hire additional staff.
-
The Alaska Housing Finance Corp. will offer a $10,000 credit for roughly 650 new homes that receive a five-plus or six-star energy efficiency rating.
-
Among the takeaways: There were no changes in the outcomes, but the margin defeating ranked choice repeal grew.
-
There will be 21 women in the state House, according to unofficial election results. 43% of the Legislature will be women, a record high.
-
Groh’s loss leaves just 21 members in a Democrat-heavy bipartisan caucus that is seeking to take control of the Alaska House, a bare majority.