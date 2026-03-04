Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
The federal government's Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale fails to draw any bids, and the Alaska Supreme Court considers whether prisoners can be forcibly medicated with psychiatric drugs.
Plus, the community of Bethel inspires the region's first-ever comic con.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
and Samantha Watson in Bethel.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.