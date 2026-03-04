Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The federal government's Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale fails to draw any bids, and the Alaska Supreme Court considers whether prisoners can be forcibly medicated with psychiatric drugs.

Plus, the community of Bethel inspires the region's first-ever comic con.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.