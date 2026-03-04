Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKST
An oil platform at dusk
Cook Inlet oil platforms are visible from shore near Kenai, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The federal government's Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale fails to draw any bids, and the Alaska Supreme Court considers whether prisoners can be forcibly medicated with psychiatric drugs.

Plus, the community of Bethel inspires the region's first-ever comic con.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
