Alaska’s fiscal future | Talk of Alaska

Alaska’s economy through the decades was on an oil price dependent roller coaster of up and down revenue, making it difficult to plan for long term projects and fiscal stability. Changes in recent years to how the state finances services and public infrastructure has provided some clarity, but what does that clearer picture mean and what do state leaders need to do to help stabilize revenue and spending for the future? Researchers with the Institute of Social and Economic Research at UAA have put together a comprehensive look at numerous fiscal options for Alaska and how the different approaches would affect businesses and residents here.

Guests:

Brett Watson Associate Professor-Applied and Natural Resource Economics - ISER

Spencer Perry Assistant Professor of Economics and Public Policy - ISER

