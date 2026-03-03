Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Alaska’s fiscal future | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:01 PM AKST
talk of alaska logo

Alaska’s economy through the decades was on an oil price dependent roller coaster of up and down revenue, making it difficult to plan for long term projects and fiscal stability. Changes in recent years to how the state finances services and public infrastructure has provided some clarity, but what does that clearer picture mean and what do state leaders need to do to help stabilize revenue and spending for the future? Researchers with the Institute of Social and Economic Research at UAA have put together a comprehensive look at numerous fiscal options for Alaska and how the different approaches would affect businesses and residents here.

Guests:
Brett Watson Associate Professor-Applied and Natural Resource Economics - ISER
Spencer Perry Assistant Professor of Economics and Public Policy - ISER

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
