Join us for News & Brews trivia! | March 23

Test your Alaska knowledge, hang out with local reporters and grab a drink and a bite — all in one night!

Monday, March 23, 2026 | 6 pm

907 Alehouse and Grille

📍 8001 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99518 907 Alehouse and Grille

Join Alaska Public Media on Monday, March 23, for News & Brews Trivia at 907 Alehouse.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a casual meet-and-greet with local reporters, followed by trivia at 6:30 p.m., hosted in partnership with Nerdvana Trivia.

Our trivia theme is how to survive (and thrive!) in Alaska. Our reporters will talk about our new series, Alaska Survival Kit, and you can expect some fun, related trivia questions to test your Alaska know-how.

This event is free and open to everyone — no RSVP or membership required (though beer and food aren’t included). Just show up, grab a pint and get ready to show off your Alaska trivia chops!

Questions? Email the news team at news@alaskapublic.org.

We hope to see you there!

Hosted in partership with: