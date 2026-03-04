No injuries reported after Grant Aviation plane loses door in flight

A pilot and five passengers aboard a Grant Aviation airplane reported no injuries after the plane lost a door while flying from Eek to Bethel on Saturday evening.

The left passenger door of the Gippsland GA-8 became unlatched and fell off the airplane roughly five minutes from Bethel, according to a statement shared by the company on Tuesday. The flight from Eek to Bethel takes around 30 minutes.

Dan Knesek, Grant Aviation's vice president of commercial operations, said in a statement that the plane landed safely in Bethel and the company was still investigating how it lost its door.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Clint Johnson said Tuesday that the agency is monitoring the situation and has not gotten reports of injuries or other damage to the aircraft.

Copyright 2026 KYUK