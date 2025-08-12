Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:50 PM AKDT
a man inspects a berm
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
Environmental Science Professor Eran Hood inspects a man-made berm built by residents at the end of View Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. 

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A reporter explains why the capital city's annual glacial outburst flood gets worse every year. Plus, Alaska's newly-resigned revenue commissioner throws his hat into the Governor's race. And, Fairbanks is seeing fewer visitors, and it might reflect a broader drop in tourism in the state.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ben Townsend in Nome
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
and Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
