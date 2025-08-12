Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A reporter explains why the capital city's annual glacial outburst flood gets worse every year. Plus, Alaska's newly-resigned revenue commissioner throws his hat into the Governor's race. And, Fairbanks is seeing fewer visitors, and it might reflect a broader drop in tourism in the state.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Ben Townsend in Nome

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

and Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.