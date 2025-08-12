Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
A reporter explains why the capital city's annual glacial outburst flood gets worse every year. Plus, Alaska's newly-resigned revenue commissioner throws his hat into the Governor's race. And, Fairbanks is seeing fewer visitors, and it might reflect a broader drop in tourism in the state.
Reports tonight from:
Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ben Townsend in Nome
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
and Samantha Watson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.