Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
A man in a flight helmet looking through an aircraft window at a wildfire below.
Erick Stahlin
/
AKCIMT
The Bear Creek Fire north of Healy on June 25

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Firefighters say drones are forcing them to ground their aircraft in the Interior. Plus, scientists research how to turn summer swelter into winter warmth. And, a new center in Anchorage celebrates Pacific Islander culture.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Wesley Early and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
