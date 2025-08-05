Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Firefighters say drones are forcing them to ground their aircraft in the Interior. Plus, scientists research how to turn summer swelter into winter warmth. And, a new center in Anchorage celebrates Pacific Islander culture.
Reports tonight from:
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Wesley Early and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.