alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
A press briefing.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
(From Left) Senator Dan Sullivan, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Senator Lisa Murkowski attend a briefing at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on Aug. 5, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Protestors react to RFK Jr.'s cuts to vaccine research, during the health secretary's visit to the state. Plus, Anchorage businesses hold their breath in the latest economic outlook. And an iconic music festival works to cut back on waste.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Rachel Cassandra, Ava White, Eliza Dunn and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Wali Rana in Nome
Hunter Morrison in Ninilchik

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
