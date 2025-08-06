Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Protestors react to RFK Jr.'s cuts to vaccine research, during the health secretary's visit to the state. Plus, Anchorage businesses hold their breath in the latest economic outlook. And an iconic music festival works to cut back on waste.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Rachel Cassandra, Ava White, Eliza Dunn and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Wali Rana in Nome
Hunter Morrison in Ninilchik
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.