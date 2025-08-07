Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

An organization that tracks hate groups say white supremacist activity is on the rise in Alaska. Plus, a Fairbanks tribal leader reacts to RFK Jr.'s pledge to improve access to traditional Alaska Native foods. And, harsh interior winters are challenging efforts to revive a population of bison.

Reports tonight from:

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.