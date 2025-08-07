Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 7, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKDT
Alaska wood bison. Wood bison are the largest native land mammals in the Western Hemisphere.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

An organization that tracks hate groups say white supremacist activity is on the rise in Alaska. Plus, a Fairbanks tribal leader reacts to RFK Jr.'s pledge to improve access to traditional Alaska Native foods. And, harsh interior winters are challenging efforts to revive a population of bison.

Reports tonight from:

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
