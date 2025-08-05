Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Around the Alaskan table: a storytelling recipe project | Talk of Alaska

Published August 5, 2025 at 11:54 AM AKDT
a woman folds dough on her kitchen counter
A woman folds sourdough on her kitchen counter at her home on March 1, 2024.

Recipes tell a story. That’s the core concept of a new project looking to examine the history of Alaska and the people who live here through the lens of cooking. From time-honored culinary traditions to modern cuisine and fusion restaurants, the food we make, and how we prepare it, can tell powerful stories about individuals and the ways people have moved through our state. We’ll discuss the tales that hide within recipes on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Julia O'Malley

GUESTS: The three women behind Around the Alaskan Table

  • Karen Sobolesky
  • Laurie Evans-Dineen
  • Angela Libal

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
