Around the Alaskan table: a storytelling recipe project | Talk of Alaska
Recipes tell a story. That’s the core concept of a new project looking to examine the history of Alaska and the people who live here through the lens of cooking. From time-honored culinary traditions to modern cuisine and fusion restaurants, the food we make, and how we prepare it, can tell powerful stories about individuals and the ways people have moved through our state. We’ll discuss the tales that hide within recipes on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Julia O'Malley
GUESTS: The three women behind Around the Alaskan Table
- Karen Sobolesky
- Laurie Evans-Dineen
- Angela Libal
