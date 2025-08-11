Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 11, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
No injuries have been reported after a massive landslide set off a tsunami yesterday in Southeast. Plus, economists say Alaska's job market has fully bounced back from the pandemic, with some exceptions. And, an Anchorage meditation group hits 40 years of quiet contemplation.
Reports tonight from:
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Chris Klint, Rachel Cassandra and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Wali Rana in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.