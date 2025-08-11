Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 11, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Chunks of ice and other debris float in murky gray ocean water
Photo by Christine Smith
Ice and debris in Tracy Arm on Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

No injuries have been reported after a massive landslide set off a tsunami yesterday in Southeast. Plus, economists say Alaska's job market has fully bounced back from the pandemic, with some exceptions. And, an Anchorage meditation group hits 40 years of quiet contemplation.

Reports tonight from:

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Chris Klint, Rachel Cassandra and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes