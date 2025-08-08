Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 8, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Tribal leaders continue meetings with RFK Jr. over traditional food access. That's as the health secretary's boss, President Trump, announces a meeting in Alaska next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Plus, city and tribal officials declare a disaster ahead of Juneau's expected glacial outburst. And, remembering the life, and music, of Yup'ik rocker Bobby Gregory.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara and Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Evan Erickson in Bethel
