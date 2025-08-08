Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 8, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
The Mendenhall River pictured on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 during glacial outburst flooding.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tribal leaders continue meetings with RFK Jr. over traditional food access. That's as the health secretary's boss, President Trump, announces a meeting in Alaska next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Plus, city and tribal officials declare a disaster ahead of Juneau's expected glacial outburst. And, remembering the life, and music, of Yup'ik rocker Bobby Gregory.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara and Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
