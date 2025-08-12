Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
What's next for education funding and policy? | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend,
Madilyn Rose
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:11 PM AKDT
school bus in front of building
Katie Anastas
/
KTOO
A school bus waits outside the Alaska State Capitol after offloading a group of preschoolers, their parents, caregivers and advocates visiting to hand out Valentine’s Day cards to state legislators on Feb. 13, 2023.

Alaska’s school district leaders are celebrating the funding veto override lawmakers accomplished at the start of the special session in Juneau. The funds will help keep staff and programs in place and provide other support, but district officials say more is still needed. What would it take to adequately fund Alaska schools and where are they focusing their efforts as the next school year begins? School leaders join us on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Lon Garrison - Executive Director, Association of Alaska School Boards
  • Deena Bishop - Commissioner, Alaska Department of Education and Early Development
  • Madeline Aguillard - Superintendent, Kuspuk School District

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
