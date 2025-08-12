Alaska’s school district leaders are celebrating the funding veto override lawmakers accomplished at the start of the special session in Juneau. The funds will help keep staff and programs in place and provide other support, but district officials say more is still needed. What would it take to adequately fund Alaska schools and where are they focusing their efforts as the next school year begins? School leaders join us on this Talk of Alaska.

What's next for education funding and policy? | Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Lon Garrison - Executive Director, Association of Alaska School Boards

Executive Director, Association of Alaska School Boards Deena Bishop - Commissioner, Alaska Department of Education and Early Development

Commissioner, Alaska Department of Education and Early Development Madeline Aguillard - Superintendent, Kuspuk School District

