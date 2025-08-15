Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Vague promises about an agreement, but few real details as President Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Anchorage today. Plus, Alaskans react to the meeting, the influx of people, and the international attention. And, the first new Coast Guard icebreaker in 25 years is nearly ready to home port in Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Alena Naiden, Hannah Flor and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Theo Greenly and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.