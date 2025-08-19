Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, speaks to a nearly empty floor at the Alaska State Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers held minute-long floor sessions Tuesday to prevent another special session. Plus, communities take action against a rising otter population in Southeast. And, Anglers can barely keep up with a record-breaking sockeye run on the Kenai.

Reports tonight from:

Clarise Larson in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Ashlyn O'Hara and Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
