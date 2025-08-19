Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
State lawmakers held minute-long floor sessions Tuesday to prevent another special session. Plus, communities take action against a rising otter population in Southeast. And, Anglers can barely keep up with a record-breaking sockeye run on the Kenai.
Reports tonight from:
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Ashlyn O'Hara and Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.