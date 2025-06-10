Summer events around the state | Talk of Alaska
There’s a lot going on in the summertime in Alaska. Longer days and warmer weather can mean fishing, hiking, camping and other ways to enjoy the sunlight. On this Talk of Alaska, we take a look at organized events around the state like live music, local food festivals and cultural celebrations. What do these events bring to a community? How do they shape the place? We talk to event organizers around the state, and hear from listeners about their favorite events.
LISTEN:
HOST: Hannah Flor
GUESTS:
- Radhika Krishna - Executive Director, Anchorage Downtown Partnership
- Michael Howard - Executive Director, Alaska Creative Economies
- JJ Harrier - Chair, Anchorage Pride Parade
Events discussed during the program (plus a few extras from the guests and reporters):
Live music series and roundups:
- Showdown Alaska | Live events and performances
- Erickson Unlimited | Live shows and festivals around the state
- AK Concerts | Tracking live music around the state
- Creekbend Company | Live music events in Hope all summer
- Anchorage Concert Association
- Sitka Music Festival | June 3 - 29
- Angry, Young & Poor | Accessible music festival in Ester | July 12
- Vanessa Carlton | July 12
- Nelly | July 13
- Vanstock Alaska | Alaska's first van life and traveler's festival | July 18 - 21
Markets, fairs, festivals, and misc. events:
- Anchorage Summer Night Market | Most Fridays from 5-8:30 p.m.
- Anchorage Market & Festival | Saturdays and Sundays, May through Sept. 7
- Anchorage Museum | First Fridays and many other events
- Valdez Theatre Conference | June 7-14
- Kodiak Kelp Fest | June 16-21
- Midnight Sun Craft and Music Fair | June 19
- Midnight Sun Baseball Game | June 20
- Nome Solstice Bank Robbery
- Pilgrim Hot Springs reopens June 25
- Qatŋut: Northwest Arctic Trade Fair | July 2-4
- Glacier View Car Launch | July 4
- Nome 4th of July Events (Including the stilt race)
- Wrangell 4th of July Events
- Southeast Alaska State Fair | July 31 - August 3
- Ketchikan Blueberry Arts Festival | August 1-3
Pride Events:
- Anchorage Pride Festival 2025 | June 28
- Anchorage Pride Parade | Alaskans Together for Equality | June 28
- Bethel Pride Film Screening | June 11 | Follow Kuskokwim Campus UAF for more event details
- Homer Pride | June 13 - 15
- Kodiak Pride | June 20-21
- Soldotna Pride in the Park | June 21
- Talkeetna PrideFest Revival | June 21
- Juneau Pride March & BBQ | June 22
- Sitka Pride | June 6 - 30
