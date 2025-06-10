Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Summer events around the state | Talk of Alaska

By Hannah Flor,
Madilyn Rose
Published June 10, 2025 at 1:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
H3 vocalist and bassist George Noga overlooks a crowd at an Anchorage Live After Five concert at Town Square Park on June 20, 2023.
Amy Mostafa
/
Alaska Public Media
H3 vocalist and bassist George Noga overlooks a crowd at an Anchorage Live After Five concert at Town Square Park on June 20.

There’s a lot going on in the summertime in Alaska. Longer days and warmer weather can mean fishing, hiking, camping and other ways to enjoy the sunlight. On this Talk of Alaska, we take a look at organized events around the state like live music, local food festivals and cultural celebrations. What do these events bring to a community? How do they shape the place? We talk to event organizers around the state, and hear from listeners about their favorite events.

LISTEN:

Summer events around the state | Talk of Alaska
On this Talk of Alaska, we take a look at organized events around the state like live music, local food festivals and cultural celebrations.
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Hannah Flor

GUESTS:

  • Radhika Krishna - Executive Director, Anchorage Downtown Partnership
  • Michael Howard - Executive Director, Alaska Creative Economies
  • JJ Harrier - Chair, Anchorage Pride Parade

RELATED:

Events discussed during the program (plus a few extras from the guests and reporters):
Live music series and roundups:

Markets, fairs, festivals, and misc. events:

Pride Events:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Hannah Flor
Hannah Flor is the Anchorage Communities Reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at <a href="mailto:hflor@alaskapublic.org">hflor@alaskapublic.org</a>.
See stories by Hannah Flor
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes