Talk of Alaska

Alaska's geothermal potential | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published June 3, 2025 at 12:21 PM AKDT
Mount Augustine is seen on Aug. 17, 2021, from a campsite on the island. The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas has scheduled a lease sale for companies seeking to explore the island's geothermal resources.
Mount Augustine is seen on Aug. 17, 2021, from a campsite on the island. Advocates say the volcano has the potential to be a major source of geothermal energy.

Geothermal energy, heat and water from deep within the earth, is gaining interest for future energy generation. It can come from more than just volcanoes and hot springs. Heat pumps can use earth’s warmth to help lower home and business heating costs. But volcanoes offer a much larger potential for generating power. Advocates say it could also be used for aiding food production in remote locations, creating cleaner fuel and possibly power remote data centers. What are the risks associated with developing energy from these sources and how close is the technology for making it happen? The prospect for developing geothermal energy in Alaska is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Gwen Holdmann - Chief Scientist & Program Lead, Alaska Center for Energy and Power
  • John Eichelberger - Geothermal Program Manager, Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, Alaska Department of Natural Resources
  • Anthony Pennino - Board Member, GeoAlaska

RELATED:

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
