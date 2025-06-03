Geothermal energy, heat and water from deep within the earth, is gaining interest for future energy generation. It can come from more than just volcanoes and hot springs. Heat pumps can use earth’s warmth to help lower home and business heating costs. But volcanoes offer a much larger potential for generating power. Advocates say it could also be used for aiding food production in remote locations, creating cleaner fuel and possibly power remote data centers. What are the risks associated with developing energy from these sources and how close is the technology for making it happen? The prospect for developing geothermal energy in Alaska is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska

Alaska's geothermal potential | Talk of Alaska Is geothermal energy safe? How does it work? And what areas of Alaska could most benefit from it? Listen • 54:46

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Gwen Holdmann - Chief Scientist & Program Lead, Alaska Center for Energy and Power

Chief Scientist & Program Lead, Alaska Center for Energy and Power John Eichelberger - Geothermal Program Manager, Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, Alaska Department of Natural Resources

Geothermal Program Manager, Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, Alaska Department of Natural Resources Anthony Pennino - Board Member, GeoAlaska

