Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Efforts to bring down housing costs | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published April 22, 2025 at 1:07 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
a six-unit apartment complex
Ava White
/
AKPM
A two bedroom, two bathroom apartment near downtown Anchorage built by Cook Inlet Housing Authority in 2017.

Building new housing is expensive. The problem has gotten worse in recent years as the price of building materials rose rapidly while the supply of skilled workers has fallen. What other factors are contributing to the cost of housing in Alaska, and what can state leaders, local governments and housing authorities do to meet the extreme demand? Alaska housing experts join us to discuss various plans on this Talk of Alaska

LISTEN:

Efforts to bring down housing costs | Talk of Alaska
What can state leaders, local governments and housing authorities do to meet the extreme demand for affordable housing?
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Bryan Butcher - CEO and Executive Director, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation
  • Graham Downey - Acting Chief of Staff for Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance
  • Jackie Pata - President and CEO, Tlingit & Haida Regional Housing Authority

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes