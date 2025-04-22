Efforts to bring down housing costs | Talk of Alaska

Building new housing is expensive. The problem has gotten worse in recent years as the price of building materials rose rapidly while the supply of skilled workers has fallen. What other factors are contributing to the cost of housing in Alaska, and what can state leaders, local governments and housing authorities do to meet the extreme demand? Alaska housing experts join us to discuss various plans on this Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Bryan Butcher - CEO and Executive Director, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation

CEO and Executive Director, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Graham Downey - Acting Chief of Staff for Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance

- Acting Chief of Staff for Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance Jackie Pata - President and CEO, Tlingit & Haida Regional Housing Authority

