Talk of Alaska

Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses federal policy | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:24 PM AKDT
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to reporters at her Anchorage office on Nov. 6, 2024.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is one of the few senior Republicans in Congress that is willing to publicly criticize many of President Donald Trump’s actions, although she has also praised some of his work related to oil and gas development. As the Trump administration hits 100 days in office, what does Sen. Murkowski think is working and what does she think needs congressional reining in? Sen. Lisa Murkowski joins us from Washington DC to answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski joins us from Washington DC to answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

CREDITS:
Producer: Madilyn Rose
Editor: Annie Feidt
Audio Engineer: Chris Hyde
Phone operators: Toben Shelby, Ava White, and Wesley Early

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
