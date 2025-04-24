U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is one of the few senior Republicans in Congress that is willing to publicly criticize many of President Donald Trump’s actions, although she has also praised some of his work related to oil and gas development. As the Trump administration hits 100 days in office, what does Sen. Murkowski think is working and what does she think needs congressional reining in? Sen. Lisa Murkowski joins us from Washington DC to answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses federal policy | Talk of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski joins us from Washington DC to answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska. Listen • 55:33

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

RELATED:



CREDITS:

Producer: Madilyn Rose

Editor: Annie Feidt

Audio Engineer: Chris Hyde

Phone operators: Toben Shelby, Ava White, and Wesley Early

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).