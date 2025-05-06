The first 100 days of the Trump Administration | Talk of Alaska
From renaming Alaska’s tallest mountain, to cutting federal jobs and eliminating millions in grants and contracts, there is no question that the first 100 days of the second Trump administration has had big effects on Alaska. Supporters of the President appreciate the calls for more oil and gas development in Alaska, but tariffs are hitting the state particularly hard. We discuss what has changed and how Alaskans feel about it after three months of Trump’s efforts to reshape the economy, business and culture of our country, on this Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Liz Ruskin - Washington, D.C. Correspondent, Alaska Public Media
- Andrew Kitchenman - Editor-in-chief, Alaska Beacon
- Avery Ellfeldt - Alaska Desk Reporter, Haines, Alaska Public Media
RELATED:
- Budget reconciliation bill clears a path for Alaska drilling, mining
- Trump administration plans for oil deep in Arctic Ocean, where U.S. claim has yet to be recognized
- Trump has buoyed hopes for an Alaska gasline. Is it enough to get it built?
- 10 ways Trump has changed Alaska in 100 days
- Hey, Alaska, what do you think about President Trump’s first 100 days in office?
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).