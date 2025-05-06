Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

The first 100 days of the Trump Administration | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published May 6, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A car with a big Trump campaign sign in front of the Capitol building
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
A Trump supporter's car at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 11, 2017

From renaming Alaska’s tallest mountain, to cutting federal jobs and eliminating millions in grants and contracts, there is no question that the first 100 days of the second Trump administration has had big effects on Alaska. Supporters of the President appreciate the calls for more oil and gas development in Alaska, but tariffs are hitting the state particularly hard. We discuss what has changed and how Alaskans feel about it after three months of Trump’s efforts to reshape the economy, business and culture of our country, on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

The first 100 days of the Trump Administration | Talk of Alaska
We discuss what has changed and how Alaskans feel about it after three months of the second Trump Administration.
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Liz Ruskin - Washington, D.C. Correspondent, Alaska Public Media
  • Andrew Kitchenman - Editor-in-chief, Alaska Beacon
  • Avery Ellfeldt - Alaska Desk Reporter, Haines, Alaska Public Media

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes