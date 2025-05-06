The first 100 days of the Trump Administration | Talk of Alaska

From renaming Alaska’s tallest mountain, to cutting federal jobs and eliminating millions in grants and contracts, there is no question that the first 100 days of the second Trump administration has had big effects on Alaska. Supporters of the President appreciate the calls for more oil and gas development in Alaska, but tariffs are hitting the state particularly hard. We discuss what has changed and how Alaskans feel about it after three months of Trump’s efforts to reshape the economy, business and culture of our country, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Liz Ruskin - Washington, D.C. Correspondent, Alaska Public Media

- Washington, D.C. Correspondent, Alaska Public Media Andrew Kitchenman - Editor-in-chief, Alaska Beacon

- Editor-in-chief, Alaska Beacon Avery Ellfeldt - Alaska Desk Reporter, Haines, Alaska Public Media

