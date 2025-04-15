Education funding, the budget, and other legislative priorities | Talk of Alaska
Lawmakers have about one month left in the regular session to pass both an operating and capital budget that will win approval from Governor Mike Dunleavy. But, there is a lot of daylight between some of the spending packages put forward by legislators and the stated goals of the Governor.
How will state leaders overcome division on perennial issues like state education spending, the permanent fund dividend and infrastructure needs across the state? Reporters join us to look at the biggest financial and policy gaps and how they’re being debated in the legislature on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Eric Stone - State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media
- Corinne Smith - Reporter covering education and social and criminal justice, Alaska Beacon
- Sean Maguire - Politics Reporter, Anchorage Daily News
