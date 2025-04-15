Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Education funding, the budget, and other legislative priorities | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:09 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A legislative staffer waits outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on March 20, 2025.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
A legislative staffer waits outside the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on March 20, 2025.

Lawmakers have about one month left in the regular session to pass both an operating and capital budget that will win approval from Governor Mike Dunleavy. But, there is a lot of daylight between some of the spending packages put forward by legislators and the stated goals of the Governor.

How will state leaders overcome division on perennial issues like state education spending, the permanent fund dividend and infrastructure needs across the state? Reporters join us to look at the biggest financial and policy gaps and how they’re being debated in the legislature on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Education funding, the budget, and other legislative priorities | Talk of Alaska
How will state leaders overcome division on perennial issues like state education spending, the permanent fund dividend and infrastructure needs across the state?
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Eric Stone - State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media
  • Corinne Smith - Reporter covering education and social and criminal justice, Alaska Beacon
  • Sean Maguire - Politics Reporter, Anchorage Daily News

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes