Molly of Denali header

Molly of Denali is a NEW animated PBS KIDS series that follows the adventures of feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska.

Molly helps her mom and dad run the Denali Trading Post – a general store, bunkhouse, and transport hub – where she assists tourists, trekkers, and scientists, and sometimes rides along in Mom’s bush plane or makes deliveries via dog sled!

molly and her mom

Alaska Public Media and Molly of Denali

Powered by funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and producing station WGBH, Alaska Public Media helped develop rural education material and video content to make the impact of Molly of Denali even bigger across the country! Hundreds of family game packages have been distributed. More background info can be found here.

Molly Virtual Family Engagement

The Molly of Denali Family & Community Learning (FCL) experience is a series of three workshops that engage families in active, hands-on learning with the PBS KIDS program Molly of Denali. These workshops are designed for families with kids ages 4-8.

molly hugs grandpa

molly of denali pop up museum

Molly Mini Museum

Recently Molly visited a museum about Alaska and Alaska
Native people and learned a lot about my community. She heard
that you are going to create a museum about your community
too. Lets get started.

The Molly of Denali Family Game Club

Alaska Public Media was one of five public television stations nationwide chosen to develop the Molly of Denali Family Game Club materials through a grant from WGBH Boston, made possible with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The overall project goal was to develop educational materials that amplify the voices of families living in rural communities, which have been identified as being a much-neglected section of the U.S. population that has significant gaps in access to educational opportunity.

Video Interstitials

Alaska Public Media, along with other producers across the state, were selected to create video interstitials featuring Alaskan kids! These nationally distributed live-action features will accompany Molly of Denali episodes and help explore common questions kids in the Lower 48 might have about Alaska!

molly looking into the camera

Storytime with Molly of Denali

Let's Play Out! by Yaari Toolie-Walker
Episode:
Mittens and Mukluks! by Joni Spiess
Episode:
Watch 2:17
Button Up! by Angela Y. Gonzalez
Episode: 2:17
Alaska Boots for Chelsea by Phyllis Adams
Episode:

Rural Education

Alaska Public Media was one of five public television stations nationwide selected to work together as part of an Education Working Group to develop Molly of Denali educational materials and resources. These materials will be developed using human-centered design methodology using the feedback from our partner community, Bethel. Final produced resources will be distributed nationally.

Impact

Two new studies shows Molly of Denali teaches children about informational text.

MOLLY OF DENALI™ is produced by WGBH Kids and Atomic Cartoons in association with CBC Kids. Funding for MOLLY OF DENALI™ is provided by a Ready To Learn Grant from the Department of Education; the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American People; and by public television viewers. The contents of this program were developed under a grant from the Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. [PR/Award No. U295A150003, CFDA No. 84.295A]