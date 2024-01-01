Molly of Denali is a NEW animated PBS KIDS series that follows the adventures of feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska.

Molly helps her mom and dad run the Denali Trading Post – a general store, bunkhouse, and transport hub – where she assists tourists, trekkers, and scientists, and sometimes rides along in Mom’s bush plane or makes deliveries via dog sled!

Alaska Public Media and Molly of Denali

Powered by funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and producing station WGBH, Alaska Public Media helped develop rural education material and video content to make the impact of Molly of Denali even bigger across the country! Hundreds of family game packages have been distributed. More background info can be found here.