Molly of Denali is a NEW animated PBS KIDS series that follows the adventures of feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska.
Molly helps her mom and dad run the Denali Trading Post – a general store, bunkhouse, and transport hub – where she assists tourists, trekkers, and scientists, and sometimes rides along in Mom’s bush plane or makes deliveries via dog sled!
Alaska Public Media and Molly of Denali
Powered by funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and producing station WGBH, Alaska Public Media helped develop rural education material and video content to make the impact of Molly of Denali even bigger across the country! Hundreds of family game packages have been distributed. More background info can be found here.
The Molly of Denali Family Game Club
Alaska Public Media was one of five public television stations nationwide chosen to develop the Molly of Denali Family Game Club materials through a grant from WGBH Boston, made possible with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The overall project goal was to develop educational materials that amplify the voices of families living in rural communities, which have been identified as being a much-neglected section of the U.S. population that has significant gaps in access to educational opportunity.
Video Interstitials
Alaska Public Media, along with other producers across the state, were selected to create video interstitials featuring Alaskan kids! These nationally distributed live-action features will accompany Molly of Denali episodes and help explore common questions kids in the Lower 48 might have about Alaska!
Storytime with Molly of Denali
Rural Education
Alaska Public Media was one of five public television stations nationwide selected to work together as part of an Education Working Group to develop Molly of Denali educational materials and resources. These materials will be developed using human-centered design methodology using the feedback from our partner community, Bethel. Final produced resources will be distributed nationally.
Impact
Two new studies shows Molly of Denali teaches children about informational text.
