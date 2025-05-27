Wrapping up this year's legislative session | Talk of Alaska

Lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session one day ahead of the deadline after passing a budget and successfully voting to override the Governor’s veto of an education funding boost. They also set this year’s permanent fund dividend at $1000 dollars after passing a relatively barebones budget. What else did lawmakers pass this year and what was left on the table for the second half of the 34th legislature? We talk with reporters covering the state government on this Talk of Alaska.

