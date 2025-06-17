Longtime Alaska journalists reflect on their craft | Talk of Alaska

The road to journalism can be an interesting and winding one. It’s often a profession that finds you instead of the other way around. Once you’re in it, it can be very hard to leave. Despite many flaws - low pay, long hours and tight deadlines - to name a few, journalism is also a really incredible career, and that is doubly true in Alaska.

On this Talk of Alaska we have three journalists who've decided it’s time to make an exit. But before they have a chance to get too far away, we turn the microphone around and ask them to talk about their careers.

LISTEN:

Longtime Alaska journalists reflect on their craft Three longtime Alaska journalists are saying goodbye to the profession. What have they learned along the way, and how has their work evolved over the decades? Listen • 55:17

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:



Rob Woolsey - News Director, KCAW

- News Director, KCAW Robyne - FM Reporter, KUAC

- FM Reporter, KUAC Anne Raup - Former Photo Editor, Anchorage Daily News

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).