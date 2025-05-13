Rights and resources for immigrants | Talk of Alaska
Immigrants from countries across the world come to America seeking opportunity, freedom from political, religious or cultural persecution and a better future for their children. For hundreds of years, immigrants helped build the infrastructure that is our nation’s economic backbone and were welcomed here. But currently the Trump administration is actively removing or threatening to remove even legal immigrants out of our country and state, causing confusion and fear. We discuss what’s known about who is being targeted and what the legal response is, on this Talk of Alaska
HOST: Lori Townsend
- Issa Spatrisano - Alaska State Refugee Coordinator, Catholic Social Services
- Nicolas Olano - Alaska Immigration Attorney, Nations Law Group
- Cindy Woods - Senior Immigration Law and Policy Fellow, ACLU of Alaska
