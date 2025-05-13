Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Rights and resources for immigrants | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKDT
a border post
U.S. General Services Administration
The AlCan Port of Entry between the U.S. and Canada.

Immigrants from countries across the world come to America seeking opportunity, freedom from political, religious or cultural persecution and a better future for their children. For hundreds of years, immigrants helped build the infrastructure that is our nation’s economic backbone and were welcomed here. But currently the Trump administration is actively removing or threatening to remove even legal immigrants out of our country and state, causing confusion and fear. We discuss what’s known about who is being targeted and what the legal response is, on this Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Issa Spatrisano - Alaska State Refugee Coordinator, Catholic Social Services
  • Nicolas Olano - Alaska Immigration Attorney, Nations Law Group
  • Cindy Woods - Senior Immigration Law and Policy Fellow, ACLU of Alaska

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

