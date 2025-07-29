The meaning of equity, and Anchorage's new equity center | Talk of Alaska

Equity calls for a fair, impartial approach to providing opportunity. But it is not quite so straightforward. If one person can afford to pay for college and one can not, is giving them both access to scholarships equitable? Is providing an open door enough, or do people need different types of access depending on their financial or other abilities? As the Trump administration seeks to end all federal references to diversity, equity and inclusion, who loses and who benefits? Defining true equity, and Anchorage’s new Equity Center is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Celeste Hodge Growden: President/CEO - Alaska Black Caucus

Dr. Amana Mbise - Health Committee Co-chair, Alaska Black Caucus

Rich Curtner - Justice Committee Chair, Alaska Black Caucus

