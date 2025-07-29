Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

The meaning of equity, and Anchorage's new equity center | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published July 29, 2025 at 12:53 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
talk of alaska logo

Equity calls for a fair, impartial approach to providing opportunity. But it is not quite so straightforward. If one person can afford to pay for college and one can not, is giving them both access to scholarships equitable? Is providing an open door enough, or do people need different types of access depending on their financial or other abilities? As the Trump administration seeks to end all federal references to diversity, equity and inclusion, who loses and who benefits? Defining true equity, and Anchorage’s new Equity Center is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska

LISTEN:

The meaning of equity, and Anchorage's new equity center | Talk of Alaska
Defining true equity, and Anchorage’s new Equity Center is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Celeste Hodge Growden: President/CEO - Alaska Black Caucus
  • Dr. Amana Mbise - Health Committee Co-chair, Alaska Black Caucus
  • Rich Curtner - Justice Committee Chair, Alaska Black Caucus

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes