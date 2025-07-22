Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
The cost of cutting scientific research | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published July 22, 2025 at 12:31 PM AKDT
Wintertime shore ice near the village of Shaktoolik. (Laura Kraegel, KNOM)
Shore ice near the village of Shaktoolik. The U.S. Department of Defense announced it will no longer provide satellite data used to monitor sea ice after July 31, 2025.

The federal government has supported scientific research for decades, funding research in to topics like public health, weather and climate, and natural resources. Ongoing studies such as precipitation rates and how they change over time, sea ice measurements, global temperatures, fisheries, water and air quality research help scientists better understand what is changing and what may be needed to respond to those changes. The Trump administration is shutting down the flow of funds and taking down data. What will it mean for the future of America’s global position as a leader in scientific research? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

What will funding cuts mean for the future of America’s global position as a leader in scientific research?
HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Patrick Sullivan - Ecology Professor, University of Alaska Anchorage
  • Roman Dial - Professor Emeritus of mathematics and biology, Alaska Pacific University
  • Rick Thoman - Alaska Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Preparedness

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
