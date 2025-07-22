The federal government has supported scientific research for decades, funding research in to topics like public health, weather and climate, and natural resources. Ongoing studies such as precipitation rates and how they change over time, sea ice measurements, global temperatures, fisheries, water and air quality research help scientists better understand what is changing and what may be needed to respond to those changes. The Trump administration is shutting down the flow of funds and taking down data. What will it mean for the future of America’s global position as a leader in scientific research? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

The cost of cutting scientific research | Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Patrick Sullivan - Ecology Professor, University of Alaska Anchorage

Roman Dial - Professor Emeritus of mathematics and biology, Alaska Pacific University

Rick Thoman - Alaska Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Preparedness

