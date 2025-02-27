A Place Among Giants: 22 Years at Denali Basecamp with Lisa Roderick | Outdoor Explorer

Lisa Roderick spent 22 years managing Denali Basecamp on the Kahiltna Glacier, acting as flight control for glacier pilots, weather reporter, first responder and more. In her time at base camp manager she spent the equivalent of years of her life living on the massive Kahiltna Glacier and the vertical world of the Alaska Range. Her position gave her great insights into mountain aviation and mountaineering.

As base camp manager she saw thousands of climbers including friends and loved ones attempt Denali, Mt. Forecker, Mt. Hunter and many other formidable climbs. While most of those returned to basecamp safely, some did not. Lisa also shepherded thousands of flights in and out of one of the most extreme weather environments on earth.

On this Outdoor Explorer, Lisa talks about her recently published memoir, "A Place Among Giants" with host Paul Twardock. Lisa discusses her upbringing, becoming a climber, her relationship with her climber husband Mark Westman, her brother Paul Roderick, the National Park Service climbing rangers and some of the many characters she met in her job.

This interview deals with the topic of suicide and death. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

