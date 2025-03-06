Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Touring the Nike Site Summit | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:23 PM AKST
Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock toured Nike Site Summit and interviewed the volunteers and veterans about their experiences.

On the top of Mount Gordon Lyon, overlooking Anchorage and the Arctic Valley Ski Area, is a set of buildings holding an important piece of Alaska's History. Nike Site Summit is one of three Nike Hercules missile sites in Southcentral Alaska.

Operating from 1959 to 1979, Site Summit's Nike Hercules missiles were designed to intercept Soviet Union bombers with high explosive or even nuclear warheads. It was decommissioned in 1979 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. The development of the site helped access to Chugach State Park and the Arctic Valley Ski Area. In 2009 the U.S. Army agreed to preserve and allow interpretation of the site as a testament to those who served there during the cold war.

Friends of Nike Site Summit have diligently been restoring the site and offering regular tours to the general public. Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock went on a tour and interviewed the volunteers and veterans about their experiences, including stories of operating a live nuclear weapons site in the brutally windy and cold environment of the Chugach Mountains.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Greg Durocher
Jim Renkerht

LINKS:
Friends of Nike Summit
National Park Service: Nike Site Summit

Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
