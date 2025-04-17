Hawk Watch | Outdoor Explorer

Every year thousands of hawks and other raptors migrate into Southcentral Alaska by Gunsight Mountain on the Glen Highway. Redtail Hawks, Rough Legged Hawks, Northern Harriers, Golden Eagles, Sharp Shinned Hawks, Merlins and Peregrine Falcons are some of the many species of birds that traverse the zone. Anchorage Audubon and the Mat-Su Birders host the annual Hawk Watch tailgate every mid April with talks about how to identify the birds as they zoom over head. Bob Dittrick and Ted Swem join host Paul Twardock to share the history of Hawk Watch and why the Gunsight Mountain location is a magnet for hawk migration. On the second half of the show Paul visits with professional birders working for Hawk Watch International to talk about their work counting birds.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Bob Dittrick and Ted Swem

Sam Darmstadt, Hawk Watch International

LINKS:

Mat-Su Birders

Anchorage Audubon

Hawk Watch International Gunsight Mountain Bird Count

Hawk Watch International