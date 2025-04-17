Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Hawk Watch | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:41 PM AKDT
Every year thousands of hawks and other raptors migrate into Southcentral Alaska by Gunsight Mountain on the Glen Highway. Redtail Hawks, Rough Legged Hawks, Northern Harriers, Golden Eagles, Sharp Shinned Hawks, Merlins and Peregrine Falcons are some of the many species of birds that traverse the zone. Anchorage Audubon and the Mat-Su Birders host the annual Hawk Watch tailgate every mid April with talks about how to identify the birds as they zoom over head. Bob Dittrick and Ted Swem join host Paul Twardock to share the history of Hawk Watch and why the Gunsight Mountain location is a magnet for hawk migration. On the second half of the show Paul visits with professional birders working for Hawk Watch International to talk about their work counting birds.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Bob Dittrick and Ted Swem
Sam Darmstadt, Hawk Watch International

LINKS:
Mat-Su Birders
Anchorage Audubon
Hawk Watch International Gunsight Mountain Bird Count
Hawk Watch International

Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
