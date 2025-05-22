Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Taking care of our Alaska state parks | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published May 22, 2025 at 2:53 PM AKDT
People measure trail erosion on a mountain side.
Paul Twardock
/
Alaska Public Media
Workers record effects of erosion on O'Malley Gully.

It's spring and time to prepare to visit Alaska's lakes, mountains, oceans and rivers to enjoy the outdoors. Many of us head to our state parks and increasing use can lead to impacts on vegetation, water quality and wildlife. However, it doesn't have to. On this episode, we hear about how we can enjoy the parks and take care of them at the same time. Host Paul Twardock interviews Stuart Leidner, Superintendent of the Mat-Su/Copper River Basin Region of Alaska State Parks and Wendy Sailors, Community Engagement Manager for Alaska State Parks, to discuss what challenges come with the increasing use of state parks and what individual users and park management can do to minimize user impacts.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Stuart Leidner, Superintendent of the Mat-Su/Copper River Basin Region of Alaska State Parks
Wendy Sailors, Community Engagement Manager for Alaska State Parks

LINKS:
Alaska State Parks
Leave No Trace

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
