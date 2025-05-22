Taking care of our Alaska state parks | Outdoor Explorer

It's spring and time to prepare to visit Alaska's lakes, mountains, oceans and rivers to enjoy the outdoors. Many of us head to our state parks and increasing use can lead to impacts on vegetation, water quality and wildlife. However, it doesn't have to. On this episode, we hear about how we can enjoy the parks and take care of them at the same time. Host Paul Twardock interviews Stuart Leidner, Superintendent of the Mat-Su/Copper River Basin Region of Alaska State Parks and Wendy Sailors, Community Engagement Manager for Alaska State Parks, to discuss what challenges come with the increasing use of state parks and what individual users and park management can do to minimize user impacts.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Stuart Leidner, Superintendent of the Mat-Su/Copper River Basin Region of Alaska State Parks

Wendy Sailors, Community Engagement Manager for Alaska State Parks

LINKS:

Alaska State Parks

Leave No Trace

