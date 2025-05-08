What's new with cabins and huts in Southcentral Alaska? | Outdoor Explorer

Public use cabins are very popular in Alaska, with demand exceeding supply. Various organizations are working on new huts and on this Outdoor Explorer we highlight two: Arctic Valley Ski Area and Alaska Huts.

Arctic Valley has two huts available for the general public and is building more. General Manager John Robinson and architect Allana Blough describe the challenges of building cabins in Artic Valley's alpine environment.

On the second half of the show Alaska Huts' Executive Director Philip Swiny updates us on their new hut at the Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

John Robinson, General Manager, Arctic Valley

Allana Blough, architect

Philip Swiny, Executive Director, Alaska Huts

LINKS:

Alaska Huts

Arctic Valley Ski Area Public Use Cabins

Chugach National Forest Public Use Cabins

