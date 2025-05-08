Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
What's new with cabins and huts in Southcentral Alaska? | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published May 8, 2025 at 1:12 PM AKDT
Goetz Cabin at Arctic Valley.
Arctic Valley
Goetz Cabin at Arctic Valley.

Public use cabins are very popular in Alaska, with demand exceeding supply. Various organizations are working on new huts and on this Outdoor Explorer we highlight two: Arctic Valley Ski Area and Alaska Huts.

Arctic Valley has two huts available for the general public and is building more. General Manager John Robinson and architect Allana Blough describe the challenges of building cabins in Artic Valley's alpine environment.

On the second half of the show Alaska Huts' Executive Director Philip Swiny updates us on their new hut at the Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
John Robinson, General Manager, Arctic Valley
Allana Blough, architect
Philip Swiny, Executive Director, Alaska Huts

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
