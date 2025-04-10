Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoor Explorer Logo
Outdoor Explorer

State of the Trails | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published April 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two women pose on a hiking trail.
Kerry Tasker
Alaska Long Trail organizers Mariyam Medovaya and Haley Johnston hiking on Crow Pass Trail.

As spring approaches and the snow disappears, summer trails reemerge from their own hibernation. At the same time, trail crews are gearing up for their summer projects. On this Outdoor Explorer Haley Johnston and Mariyam Medovaya with Alaska Trails join host Paul Twardock to discuss various trail projects, including upgrades to the Crow Pass Trail out of Eagle River. In addition, they discuss the Bureau of Land Management's recently released Alaska Long Trail National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study. The study, requested by Congress, looks at the financial and physical feasibility, suitability, and desirability of making the Alaska Long Trail a National Scenic Trail.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Haley Johnston and Mariyam Medovaya, Alaska Trails

LINKS:
Alaska Long Trail National Scenic Feasibility Study
Alaska State Parks
Alaska Trails

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
See stories by Paul Twardock
Latest Episodes