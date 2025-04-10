State of the Trails | Outdoor Explorer

As spring approaches and the snow disappears, summer trails reemerge from their own hibernation. At the same time, trail crews are gearing up for their summer projects. On this Outdoor Explorer Haley Johnston and Mariyam Medovaya with Alaska Trails join host Paul Twardock to discuss various trail projects, including upgrades to the Crow Pass Trail out of Eagle River. In addition, they discuss the Bureau of Land Management's recently released Alaska Long Trail National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study. The study, requested by Congress, looks at the financial and physical feasibility, suitability, and desirability of making the Alaska Long Trail a National Scenic Trail.

HOST: Paul Twardock

Haley Johnston and Mariyam Medovaya, Alaska Trails

Alaska Long Trail National Scenic Feasibility Study

Alaska State Parks

Alaska Trails

