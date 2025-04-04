Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Gear Care and Repair | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:53 PM AKDT
Well-cared-for outdoor gear makes for successful outings, and saves money. On this episode of Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock talks gear care and repair with three experts: Jamie Hirano teaches textile repair and reuse at the Anchorage Museum, Patrick Higgins is the Director of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, and Jeremy Cronon is a field instructor and partnership director with the National Outdoor Leadership School, or NOLS. They discuss how to care for and common issues with outdoor gear including paddling gear, tents, stoves, sleeping bags and apparel. You'll learn about preparing gear for trips, common issues like zipper and stove repair, repairs in the field, and when and how to wash your expensive rain jacket. At the end of the show we'll have information about the annual APU Gear Swap on April 5th.

Host: Paul Twardock
Guests: Jamie Hirano, Patrick Higgins, and Jeremy Cronon.

Resources and Links:
Anchorage Museum: https://www.anchoragemuseum.org
APU Gear Swap: https://www.alaskapacific.edu/event/gear-swap-2025/
The Fixed Line: https://www.thefixedline.com
National Outdoor Leadership School: https://www.nols.edu/en/
REI Repair services: https://www.rei.com/repairs

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
