Outdoor Gear Care and Repair | Outdoor Explorer

Well-cared-for outdoor gear makes for successful outings, and saves money. On this episode of Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock talks gear care and repair with three experts: Jamie Hirano teaches textile repair and reuse at the Anchorage Museum, Patrick Higgins is the Director of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, and Jeremy Cronon is a field instructor and partnership director with the National Outdoor Leadership School, or NOLS. They discuss how to care for and common issues with outdoor gear including paddling gear, tents, stoves, sleeping bags and apparel. You'll learn about preparing gear for trips, common issues like zipper and stove repair, repairs in the field, and when and how to wash your expensive rain jacket. At the end of the show we'll have information about the annual APU Gear Swap on April 5th.

Host: Paul Twardock

Guests: Jamie Hirano, Patrick Higgins, and Jeremy Cronon.

