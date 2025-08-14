Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Tips and tricks for family adventures in Alaska | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:38 PM AKDT
A group of people stand on the shore in front of sea kayaks.
Paul Twardock
/
Alaska Public Media
The Graziano family poses on the shore in Prince William Sound.

How does a family that camps together stay together? The Graziano family camps, hunts, paddles and skis year-round with each other and still enjoy exploring Alaska together. Starting when their daughter Fiora was a year old and continuing when their son Nico was born, Gino and Jess included them on many of their trips, including moose hunting, canoeing, backpacking and sea kayaking. Even with Fiora and Nico in their teenage years, they still enjoy their outdoor time together. While on a kayaking trip in Prince William Sound with host Paul Twardock, they shared their story and what they have done to ensure safe and fun family adventures.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Gino Graziano
Jess Graziano
Fiora Graziano
Nico Graziano

LINKS:
Chugach National Forest
Family Campgrounds near Anchorage
Leave No Trace
Prince William Sound State Marine Parks
Prince William Sound Stewardship Foundation
Fiora Denali Sings on Instagram
Nico Graziano on Instagram

Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul's research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.
