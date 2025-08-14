Tips and tricks for family adventures in Alaska | Outdoor Explorer
How does a family that camps together stay together? The Graziano family camps, hunts, paddles and skis year-round with each other and still enjoy exploring Alaska together. Starting when their daughter Fiora was a year old and continuing when their son Nico was born, Gino and Jess included them on many of their trips, including moose hunting, canoeing, backpacking and sea kayaking. Even with Fiora and Nico in their teenage years, they still enjoy their outdoor time together. While on a kayaking trip in Prince William Sound with host Paul Twardock, they shared their story and what they have done to ensure safe and fun family adventures.
