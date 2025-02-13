Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Explorer

Many Things Under a Rock | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published February 13, 2025 at 10:47 AM AKST
Book cover with an octopus photo.
"Many Things Under a Rock" details author David Scheel's career and what he learned from octopuses.

Octopuses capture the public's attention with their intelligence, ability to change color and amazing lives. Ever since Alaska Pacific University Professor Dr. David Scheel arrived in Alaska, he has studied Octopuses. Starting in Cordova, Alaska he learned how to scuba dive with them, overcoming his trepidations stemming from historical accounts of the giant octopus. He went on to learn how to find and study octopuses in Prince William Sound and elsewhere in the world. His book, "Many Things Under a Rock," details his career and what he learned from these remarkable creatures.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: Dr. David Scheel, author, "Many Things Under a Rock"

"Many Things Under a Rock"
David Scheel

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
