Many Things Under a Rock | Outdoor Explorer

Octopuses capture the public's attention with their intelligence, ability to change color and amazing lives. Ever since Alaska Pacific University Professor Dr. David Scheel arrived in Alaska, he has studied Octopuses. Starting in Cordova, Alaska he learned how to scuba dive with them, overcoming his trepidations stemming from historical accounts of the giant octopus. He went on to learn how to find and study octopuses in Prince William Sound and elsewhere in the world. His book, "Many Things Under a Rock," details his career and what he learned from these remarkable creatures.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: Dr. David Scheel, author, "Many Things Under a Rock"

LINKS:

"Many Things Under a Rock"

David Scheel