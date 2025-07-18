Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Explorer
Outdoor Explorer

Made in Alaska: Blue Ice Aviation | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published July 18, 2025 at 4:14 PM AKDT
250718_Blue Ice Aviation Glacier Hut_Blue Ice Aviation
April
/
Blue Ice Aviation
Visitors to the Glacier Hut depart from Sheep Mountain via airplane or helicopter.

As the summer speeds by, Alaskans are making the most of the long days playing and working outside. This episode features one young Alaskan family who make their livelihood mostly in the summer operating a flying service and remote cabin: Blue Ice Aviation. Matt Keller and his wife Samantha both grew up in Alaska with parents who were pilots. They started Blue Ice Aviation and recently added a remote cabin that the public can rent.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: Matt Keller, Blue Ice Aviation

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
