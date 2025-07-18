Made in Alaska: Blue Ice Aviation | Outdoor Explorer

As the summer speeds by, Alaskans are making the most of the long days playing and working outside. This episode features one young Alaskan family who make their livelihood mostly in the summer operating a flying service and remote cabin: Blue Ice Aviation. Matt Keller and his wife Samantha both grew up in Alaska with parents who were pilots. They started Blue Ice Aviation and recently added a remote cabin that the public can rent.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: Matt Keller, Blue Ice Aviation